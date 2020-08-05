Milford School District announces fall plan with in-person classes

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Milford School District Board of Education voted on a plan for fall classes Tuesday night, foregoing hybrid and blended learning models in favor of an either-or approach.
Milford parents must decide by Friday if they want their child or children to attend classes in-person or virtually via Eagle Online, according to the district. The virtual classes will be taught by Milford teachers.
If the district does not hear from a parent by the Aug. 7 deadline, that parent’s child or children will be automatically selected for in-person learning. (This represents a change from previous communications, the district says.)
Both sets of students will begin learning Aug. 24, one in the district’s school buildings, the other at home.
The overall plan takes local data trends and the Ohio Public Health Advisory system into account. Currently Clermont County is Level 2 ‘orange’ in that system.
It also contains a contingency. That is, the either-or approach is considered Plan A, but a Plan B exists if state and local health data take a turn for the worse.
Plan B would see all students take classes virtually via Eagle Online.
Decisions to continue with Plan A or enact Plan B will be made weekly on Thursdays, when updated state and local health data is available, the district says.
“There are certainly many reasons to be confused, saddened, and even angry about how the current health crisis is affecting schools,” Superintendent John Spieser said. “We are determining the next steps to bring kids back to school while standing in the middle of many forces and competing objects.
“We do not have all the answers. But we are working very hard to figure it all out and we will continue to adapt and pivot as Governor DeWine changes orders and as new guidelines come to us.”
