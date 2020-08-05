NB I-75 reopens from crash at Mitchell Avenue

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash shut down at Mitchell Avenue overnight, Hamilton County dispatchers say.
At least one person was hospitalized when a vehicle struck a wall about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said.
The highway was shut down for just over two hours before reopening.
FOX19 NOW has a message into St. Bernard police for more information.
