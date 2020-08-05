Police: Driver under investigation for OVI in rollover crash that closed NB I-75 at Mitchell Ave

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is hospitalized and under investigation for suspected OVI in a rollover crash that shut down northbound Interstate 75 overnight, St. Bernard police say.
A Chevy Cruze carrying the driver and two passengers struck a wall near Mitchell Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Mike Mathison.
The vehicle went onto its side and slid 50 to 75 feet.
It does not appear anyone wore seat belts and they “were bounced all over the place inside car,” Lt. Mathison said.
The highway was closed for more than two hours due to fluid and oil that leaked from the car.
The driver suffered “moderate injuries,” and remains at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.
There was a heavy odor of alcohol coming from him and police found some empty liquor containers in the car, according to Mathison.
The crash remains under investigation.
