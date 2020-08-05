Police looking for suspects who caused more than $8K in damage at hardware store

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for suspects who vandalized Woods Hardware on May 30.
Police said they caused damage to the building and property that exceeded $8,000.
The store is located on East 9th Street.
Matt Woods, CEO Woods Hardware, said the vandalism took place during the protests.
He said he went down to the store after receiving a call about the incident, but by the time he got there, he was amazed at what he saw.
Surveillance footage showed three people cleaning up the mess and re-shelving the flowers while one person stood by and watched.
“There was one person who served as a lookout to make sure... while the three were picking up our flowers, there was one person watching their back,” Wood said. “I mean, it was incredible.”
Woods is hoping to eventually identify the four good samaritans.
