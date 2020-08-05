Princeton’s hybrid fall plan limits schools to 50 percent capacity

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The Princeton City School District’s reopening plan with a hybrid learning format was unveiled last week on Facebook Live.
You can read the plan in full here.
School is slated to begin at the district’s 11 school facilities Aug. 20.
An option exists for students who wish to pursue an all-remote learning format.
All other students will be split into two groups that will alternate weeks of in-person classes with weeks of classes taken remotely online.
“So those students that have last names beginning with ‘A’ all the way through last names beginning with ’L,’ those students have been identified as going with ‘scarlet’ week,” Superintendent Tom Burton explained. “The students that have last names beginning with ‘M’ all the way though last names beginning with ‘Z’ will go the ‘gray’ week.”
That plan, which runs through the first nine weeks of the school year, places the school at or below 50 percent capacity at all times, accounting for those students who opt for fully remote learning as well.
The plan, Burton says, was created in conjunction with the Springdale Health Department and Hamilton County Health Department.
“The alternate schedule learning model allows the district to quickly transition to returning to a traditional school setting or moving to fully remote learning if the outbreak of the pandemic increases,” the district explained in its announcement of the plan.
A contingency for all students to go fully remote exists if state and local health data shows a resurgence or escalation of the virus in the fall.
The safety measures taken by the district will include:
- Application of an antimicrobial spray;
- Clorox 360 electrostatic sanitizing machines sprayed in classrooms nightly;
- Cleaning and sanitizing of all high-touch areas throughout the day;
- Thorough cleaning of facilities nightly;
- Sanitizing classroom surfaces and high-touch areas between classes;
- Signage posted to indicate proper social distancing and traffic patterns.
Additionally, Princeton households who opt for in-person learning will receive four thermometer strips to help those who may not have thermometers take the required temperatures of their children before they go on buses or into facilities.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.