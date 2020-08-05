Purple People Bridge art show features ‘fusion’ photography from local students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local art exhibit for students was canceled due to the coronavirus, but a different kind of art show is happening now in its place over the Ohio River.
Through Aug. 14, when you’re walking, running or biking along the Purple People Bridge, make sure you check out the artwork.
There are 20 different pictures from a i.imagine, a photography-based education nonprofit in several Northern Kentucky schools.
The kid-photographers are in grades six through 12. They took the exhibit’s theme of ‘fusion’ and ran with it.
“The guidelines were be creative, be who you are, that’s all you’ve got,” i.imagine Founder and CEO Shannon Eggleston explained. “And to create an image that exemplifies bringing two things together to create one beautiful image.”
Jenna Bass is one of the 20 artists to be featured on the bridge. She used milk, food coloring and dish detergent to create her image.
“I want them [people viewing her picture] to think that it’s kind of like water,” Bass explained. “So it’s kind of unpredictable but pretty at the same time.”
Bass says she likes the freedom art gives her.
“It’s very creative, I don’t have to follow the rules when I do it,” she said.
One of the goals of i.imagine is that you get to know each artist. A QR code on each piece of art will lead you to a YouTube video with artist interviews.
“These kids are incredible,” Eggleston said. “(...) I hope everybody can take a moment to just stop and celebrate our kids.”
The exhibit runs through Aug. 14.
