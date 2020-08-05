Rumpke driver leaves surprise gift for three-year-old

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati area boy received a special surprise from his neighborhood trash collector.
Levi, who is three, loves to rush outside to greet his neighborhood garbage man, Mr. Rob, every Monday morning.
Levi’s mother said he is always excited to see the garbage truck.
Knowing how much Levi loves the garbage truck, Mr. Rob, who works for Rumpke, left a surprise toy truck for Levi to show him how much he appreciates Levi brightening his day.
Levi’s mom says they are so grateful for Mr. Rob and for what he did.
Rumpke reps made a post about what happened on social media, writing that they love seeing this kind of community engagement and that priceless reaction from their biggest little fan.
