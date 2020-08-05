165th Hamilton County Fair canceled, board of directors announces

“It is with great sadness that the 165th Hamilton County Fair will not be able to go on in its entirety this year. We have worked hard the past months, and weeks to ensure that the event would be able to take place, but with orders from the governor’s office, unfortunately, we cannot move forward with the fair as planned. We would like to thank City of Cincinnati Health Department for all the help and working with us to ensure that we would have had a safe event. We are working on some other smaller events, that will be posted as soon as possible.”