165th Hamilton County Fair canceled, board of directors announces

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The 165th Hamilton County Fair is canceled, according to officials.
The Board of Directors for the Hamilton County Agricultural Society voted in June to go on with the fair initially.
The board reversed course and canceled the August 13-16 fair after Gov. Mike DeWine announced in late July all fairs in the state will now be junior fairs.
“Harness racing can proceed with no spectators, but we are prohibiting rides, games, and grandstand events going forward so that we can keep the crowds down,” the governor said in July. “We cannot have a regular, safe fair in Ohio. We simply cannot do that.”
The board said because of the governor’s orders they cannot go on with the fair as planned.
They are working on smaller events they hope to announce soon, the board said.
“It is with great sadness that the 165th Hamilton County Fair will not be able to go on in its entirety this year. We have worked hard the past months, and weeks to ensure that the event would be able to take place, but with orders from the governor’s office, unfortunately, we cannot move forward with the fair as planned. We would like to thank City of Cincinnati Health Department for all the help and working with us to ensure that we would have had a safe event. We are working on some other smaller events, that will be posted as soon as possible.”
