Hamilton Co. discusses PPE for schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Commissioner Denise Driehaus discussed a Hamilton County CARES update, including PPE for schools.
Last week, the county said they are ramping up its COVID-19 testing strategy.
Hamilton County Commissioners awarded $18 million to The Health Collaborative to design and execute a testing strategy that includes reaching vulnerable populations, coordinating testing sites, establishing testing protocols, reporting of metrics and administering tests to those who work and/or live in the county with and without insurance.
This project includes several initiatives:
- Expanding testing program to target populations, including:
- residents and staff of congregate care facilities;
- first responders and frontline workers such as case workers, in-home service providers, and other employees deemed essential;
- vulnerable and high-risk populations in Hamilton County.
- The testing program will also be available to the broader general public if capacity is available and if public health guidance warrants.
- Testing in response to outbreaks
- Serological testing to determine the extent of previous infection
- Data collection and integration
“This additional capacity will help remove barriers to access, particularly in traditionally under-served communities,” said Driehaus. “The Health Collaborative has been a fantastic partner since the start of the pandemic in coordinating the regional response from the hospital network; I’m excited to partner again on this large scale testing initiative that will go a long way in helping us flatten the curve.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 9,248 cases and 248 deaths.
