Woman indicted on charges connected to crash that hospitalized teenage girls

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman has been indicted on charges connected to a crash that caused two teenage girls to be hospitalized in early May.
Samantha Harvey, 51, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana, according to court documents.
The crash happened in the morning hours of May 6 at Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Edgewood High School students Caila Nagel and Savannah Schlueter were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said after the crash.
Nagel suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash and was in a coma, her relatives said in May.
As for Schlueter, her father said she suffered a bad concussion, which has been affecting her memory and her balance, but she is out of the hospital.
The community rallied behind the teens and their families in the days and weeks after the crash.
Community members held prayer and candlelight vigils and even started an online fundraiser for the girls’ families.
The GoFundMe page for the Nagel family has raised more than $35,000 and nearly $19,000 has been raised to help the Schlueter family.
