Akron bartender relieved bars are closing earlier because late-night patrons have punched, screamed at staff for enforcing social distancing rules

“Then come about 11:30 is when things just start to go downhill, and people don’t wanna listen,” Larizza explained. “The only things out of our mouth are please sit down. You have to have a mask on. You can’t be standing up. Don’t move the chairs, and it’s just exhausting. We’ve had customers get physical with us because of it. We’ve had customers screaming at us because of it, and I just think people don’t realize these aren’t our rules. We don’t have a choice but to enforce them so we can stay open even if it is for limited hours.”