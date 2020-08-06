Authorities search for driver in crash that hurt motorcyclist

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler involved in a hit-skip crash that injured a motorcyclist in Anderson Township last month.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. on July 29 in the 8500 block of Beechmont Avenue.
Sheriff’s investigators say surveillance video shows driver pulled out of Graeter’s at the same time a woman on a motorcycle says she was driving past on Beechmont Avenue.
“It’s been pretty hard for me to move around because there are injuries on all of my limbs,” said the motorcyclist, Lindsay Franklin.
Franklin said she has a lot of sprains and bruises, and road rash on her body too. She underwent surgery on her fractured ankle.
“I saw a Jeep pull right in front of me very closely,” Franklin said. “I kind of blacked out after that. I am not sure exactly what happened after that. I just realized that I had been in an accident once I felt myself rolling down the pavement on Beechmont Avenue. I just was thinking ‘this is it, I am dI kept rolling and rolling. I probably rolled 10 times.”
The Jeep Wrangler has black wheels with chrome accents and a unique, all-black, flat roof rack, according to the sheriff’s office.
Franklin says she believes the person driving the jeep might’ve stopped on Beechmont Avenue for a second after the accident, but then took off.
The motorcycle she was driving belonged to her brother who died in a motorcycle accident last year, so the bike had a lot of sentimental value to her, she said.
“I clearly remember thinking of his situation when I was sliding down the road and just kind of wondering if this is similar to what he experience last year,” Franklin said.
Investigators also say it’s unclear right now what charges will be filed in this case, if any at all.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit: 513-825-1500.
Meanwhile, Franklin has a message for drivers.
“My message to motorists would just to be look twice,” Franklin said. “It’s not going to hurt to take that second look before you pull out or before you switch lanes.
