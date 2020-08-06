Broadway shows in Cincinnati rescheduled to 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Broadway shows headed for the stage in Cincinnati this fall are rescheduled for Summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing the “challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows across the country during this unprecedented time,” organizers announced “Pretty Woman” is moved from Nov. 10-22, 2020 to Aug. 17-29, 2021; and “My Fair Lady from Dec. 1-13, 2020 to July 13-25, 2021.
Season ticketholders for both of these shows will retain their same seats for the rescheduled engagements.
“Broadway in Cincinnati continues to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations,” the organization said in a news release.
“The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and the Broadway in Cincinnati is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew.”
“While there may be additional unforeseen scheduling changes in the season, ticket holders will be notified if any future productions need to be rescheduled or canceled. Additional updates will be provided at BroadwayInCincinnati.com.”
The coronavirus pandemic has halted Broadway stage productions in New York City and generally across the country since March as local and state officials banned large gatherings and theater actors’ unions barred members from performing.
Disney’s Frozen is still set to debut Cincinnati’s 2021 season in January.
The rescheduling of Broadway in Cincinnati’s fall shows is the latest in a string of local season postponements among theaters across the region including Playhouse in the Park, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops have both announced in-person concerts are cancelled this fall.
The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Butler County recently postponed its upcoming season of performances, exhibitions and events until January 2021.
The annual “Season Launch” event in August also is off.
