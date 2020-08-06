‘Cram the Cruiser’ with donated school supplies in Lebanon Thursday

LEBANON, Ohio - (FOX19) - Donate much-needed school supplies to students in Warren County and meet your local law enforcement Thursday at the “Cram the Cruiser” event in Lebanon.
Donations for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year are being accepted 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Countryside YMCA at 1699 Deerfield Road in Lebanon.
All school supplies will be given to Lebanon City Schools, Warren County Career Center, and Warren County Alternative School.
You also can meet and have your photo taken with troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lebanon police and deputies from the Warren County Sheriiff’s Office.
Here’s a list of the most needed school supplies, organizers say:
- Lysol spray
- Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels & tissues
- Face masks
- Sanitary pads & tampons
- Dry Erase markers
- Presharpened pencils
- Crayons & Colored Pencils
For more information, visit https://www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/lebanon-oh
