Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus.
He took a test to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
DeWine has no symptoms at the present time, according to the governor’s office.
DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested, they said.
The governor’s office said he plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home for the next 14 days.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president but tested negative.
The Ohio Democratic Party issued the following statement from Chairman David Pepper:
“We are saddened to hear of Gov. Mike DeWine’s test result. We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone. As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”
