Hamilton County out of the red for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County has improved from Level 3 (red) to Level 2 (orange) according to the latest update of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
“Hamilton County is a success story. We partnered with community leaders to increase mask usage, social distancing, and testing in the community. Hamilton County implemented best practices, and as a result, has moved their numbers below the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) High Incidence thresholds,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release.
The governor also said that we need to keep up efforts to lower the virus spread further.
There are now 11 Ohio counties in the Red, 51 in the Orange, and 26 in yellow.
