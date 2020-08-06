Indicted Ohio lawmaker, 4 others return to federal court Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio lawmaker Larry Householder and four others charged in connection with what federal officials say is likely the biggest bribery and money laundering scheme in state history are all expected to return to federal court Thursday.
They are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. video arraignments and conferences before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz.
These will be their initial appearances after they were indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges last week. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.
The others accused in the case are:
- Mathew Borges, 48, of Bexley, a lobbyist who previously served as chair of the Ohio Republican Party;
- Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, of Columbus, Householder’s longtime campaign and political strategist;
- Neil Clark, 67, of Columbus, a lobbyist who owns and operates Grant Street Consultants and previously served as budget director for the Ohio Republican Caucus; and
- Juan Cespedes, 40, of Columbus, a multi-client lobbyist.
- Generation Now, a corporate entity registered as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, was also charged.
Shortly after the indictment were announced, House members voted Householder out of his leadership role and approved a new one, State Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima.
Householder remains a state representative and is on the fall ballot for re-election.
Meanwhile, his lawyers at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister in Columbus have withdrawn from the case, citing a conflict of interest due to another client, court records show.
“I became aware of an ongoing matter that creates a substantial risk that Taft’s ability to consider, recommend, or carry out an appropriate course of action for both clients will be materially limited by Taft’s responsibilities to the other client,” attorney David Thomas said an affidavit in the court record.
Thomas is a white collar crime attorney who works at the law firm’s Columbus office.
It also has offices in Cincinnati, northern Kentucky, Dayton, Cleveland, Delaware (Ohio), Indianapolis, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and Phoenix.
