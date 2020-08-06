6 injured after car crashes into Wilmington CVS

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after an SUV crashed into the entrance of a CVS store in Wilmington on Wednesday.
According to the News Journal, four people, including the driver, were taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital with reported injuries. Two small children were also are reported injured.
OSP said a 35-year-old was driving a black SUV at a high rate of speed. He was driving on Walnut and struck a pole before crashing into the CVS downtown.
After crashing, the man ran from the scene but was taken into custody after a short police pursuit.
According to OSP, drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.
The name of the driver has not been released.
