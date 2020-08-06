Ohio jobless claims continue to decline, latest figures show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans filed 25,952 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The figures state this was 248,263 fewer than the peak earlier this year. Ohioans filed 404,434 continued jobless claims last week, which was 371,868 fewer than the peak earlier this year.
According to ODJFS, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 20 weeks, 1,583,739, was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years.
Over the last 20 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $5.8 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 771,000 Ohioans.
Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.
In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.9 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 503,000 PUA claimants
