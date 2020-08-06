One airlifted to hospital from auto crash involving train in Butler County

WAYNE TWP, Ohio (FOX19) - A medical helicopter responded to a crash involving a Norfolk Southern Railroad train and a vehicle in Butler County Thursday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and fire crews responded about 7:10 a.m. to the collision on the railroad tracks at U.S. 127 near Wayne-Milford Road, sheriff’s officials say.
Care Flight airlifted one person who was injured to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, said Sgt. Kim Peters, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
