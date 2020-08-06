Pavilion at Cincinnati park vandalized with graffiti

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are searching for the vandal behind graffiti sprayed onto the pavilion at Stanbery Park in Mount Washington.
The graffiti include proclamations of love, secret codes and profanity.
“You come and you see something like this, and it takes away from the serenity of your surroundings,” Amberley Village resident Shelli Gato told FOX19 NOW.
The Cincinnati Parks Department says it believes the crime took place late Wednesday.
The graffiti will be cleaned up over the next two days — using public dollars.
“I think I could see other things my money could be going to,” Mount Washington resident Marc Atkins said.
This is the second instance of vandalism reported by the parks department this week. Monday the department tweeted about graffiti at Alms Park. It has since been cleared away.
Rocky Merz with the parks department says it’s a challenging crime to solve because vandals must be caught in the act.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD District 2 at 979.4400 or the Cincinnati Parks Department at 513.357.2604.
