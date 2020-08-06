A permanent food pantry will open in September in Evanston

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
A local community group will move its pop-up food pantry to a permanent location this fall.
Starting August 27th, you can find the Evanston Community Council Food Pantry at 3203 Wold Ave. (located in Fifth Christian Church)
It will be open Tuesday, 10a-12pm, Thursday, 2-4pm and on the 3rd Saturday of each month.
Food pantry officials tell us you’ll pick up your boxes of food outside the building.
The Director of Evanston Community Council’s Food Pantry, Fran Raglin-Johnson, said families from 33 different Greater Cincinnati zip codes flocked to the June and July Pop-up pantries to get the meals and almost 4,000 people were served.
“The coronavirus pandemic and a lack of Federal dollars during a time of high unemployment, has increased the economic needs experienced by people in all communities. The Evanston Community Council’s Food Pantry provides basic nutritious food products for those who suffer from hunger and supplements the food costs for low or no- incomes families.‘' Raglin-Johnson said.
“The coronavirus pandemic is costing more jobs and we are seeing more and more people needing help with just the basics,’' Raglin-Johnson said. “The pandemic is taking its toll on incomes and many can’t afford to go to the grocery store as they did before. The Evanston Community Council is doing what we can to help.‘' Raglin-Johnson said.
