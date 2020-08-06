Police looking for man accused of stealing pricey patio furniture

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for man caught on camera stealing high-end patio furniture valued at $2,000.
CPD says the suspect took the furniture from the 2400 block of Ingleside Avenue.
According to police, the suspect scaled a fence to get to the victim’s patio, from which he took the furniture.
Melissa Gallagher says it was her furniture that was stolen on the morning of July 6.
“I was sleeping about 10 feet from where they were and didn’t even know it,” Gallagher told FOX19 NOW. “It’s just patio furniture, but it’s still an invasion of your privacy.”
Pictures from Cincinnati police show the suspect and another person carrying the furniture over the fence. According to police, the suspect is a man with a tattoo on his right outer calf.
“There’s certain things you don’t do. You don’t lie. You don’t steal things. It’s just common decency and having common morals,” Gallagher explained.
She says the suspect took two Tana Wicker Side Chairs and three of another chair set, leaving one behind.
“I’m sure the people who took my stuff wouldn’t like it if I took some of theirs,” she said. “It’s the golden rule, do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”
If you have any information on who this suspect may be or if you recognize the car, you’re asked to contact Investigator Charlie Zopfi, Cincinnati Police District 2, at 513-476-6064 or by email charles.zopfi@cincinnati-oh.gov.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
