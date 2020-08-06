Rampage through Wilmington ends with SUV stuck inside CVS, suspect flees

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple people were injured Wednesday evening after an SUV rammed through the front door of a CVS Pharmacy location in Wilmington, according to police.
Police and firefighters worked for several hours Thursday to remove the car from the building, ultimately succeeding shortly after 5 p.m.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 35-year-old suspect was speeding down Walnut Street, struck a pole, then hit a fire hydrant, continued through a parking lot and eventually rammed into the building.
After firefighters cut him out of the SUV, the suspect took off running, police say. Officers were able to apprehend him afterwards.
Wilmington resident David Weaver witnessed the incident.
“I was wondering if maybe it was an airplane that missed the runway out at the airport,” Weaver said. “But, yeah, it’s the darndest thing I’ve ever seen, especially where it looks like he wanted to run into the drug store, which maybe for drugs or whatever, except he hit about four different things on the way.”
The suspect is from Wilmington, police confirm.
Speed and drugs are suspected as factors.
Several people in and around the CVS were injured. Two were taken to the hospital. One was flown for additional care.
Police have provided no word on the conditions of those injured.
Charges are pending because the suspect is still hospitalized, according to City Administrator Marianne Miller.
