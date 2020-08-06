Slightly warmer Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -We start Thursday on a a crisp note with morning lows in the mid 50′s. Some of us may even see low to mid 50′s.
Expect a daytime high of 81 degrees Thursday afternoon under partlyh cloudy skies. This pleasant weather pattern will stick around for the rest of the week.
By the weekend, daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Our next chance of rain will arrive late on Sunday. We will have scattered thunderstorms back in the forecast early next week.
