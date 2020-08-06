Springoboro police searching for teen missing for more than a week

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - Springboro police are asking for the community’s help locating a missing teen, Treshaun Smythe.
Smythe, 15, was last seen July 30 at around 12:30 a.m. wearing unknown clothing, police say.
They add he may be riding an orange-and-black BMX-style bike.
He is described as 5′9″, 113 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes and an earring in his left ear.
It’s possible Smythe ran away.
Police believe he could be in the Middletown or West Chester areas.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Springboro Police Department at 937.748.0611.
