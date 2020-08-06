UC to limit capacity at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After the American Athletic Conference approved its schedule model for the 2020 football season, the question remains, what will the fan atmosphere look like at Nippert Stadium?
They reported Wednesday night if fans can attend games, tickets would be limited to season ticket holders and students on a priority basis with a maximum attendance of 25%.
The Bearcats are slated to host Austin Peay Sept. 3 to kickoff their 11 game schedule. It features eight league games and three non-conference (the Nebraska game was canceled when the Big 10 went conference-only).
UC is coming off a school-record season for average attendance at 35,984.
The Bearcats have posted back-to-back 11-win seasons and last year clinched the AAC East title for the first time.
