Warming up as we approach the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clouds break a bit into the late evening, but we stay dry and that is the case now through the weekend. Look for morning lows on Friday in the upper 50′s with increasing sunshine on Friday and a high of 83 degrees.
By the weekend, daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, and we stay dry through both Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance of rain I have pushed back until Monday, as scattered thunderstorms are back in the forecast early next week.
