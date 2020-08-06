WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear extends mask mandate for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians will be required to wear masks for an additional 30 days.
Beshear says the use of masks is helping curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
He also announced Thursday that only participants will be allowed at the Kentucky State Fair this year.
In addition, an executive order has been extended that allows pharmacists to dispense emergency prescription refills, that are not a controlled substance, for 30 days.
