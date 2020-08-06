President Trump uses stop at Ohio Whirlpool plant to talk trade, economy

CLYDE, Ohio (FOX19/AP) - President Trump told workers at a Whirlpool plant in Northern Ohio on Thursday that he will, “stand up to the foreign trade cheaters and violators that hate our country.”
The president announced his intention to reimpose 10% tariffs on aluminum imported from Canada to defend the U.S. aluminum industry.
Trump also sought to remind voters of the prosperous pre-coronavirus economy and said that he is best suited to rebuild it.
The stop in Ohio kicked off a weekend of campaign fundraising for the president.
“We’re going to win Ohio by even more this time,” Trump said.
In addition, the president signed an executive order requiring that the federal government purchase certain drugs from U.S. manufacturers rather than from foreign companies.
Gov. Mike DeWine was supposed to meet with the president and join his tour of the Whirlpool plant but the governor confirmed Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
DeWine has no symptoms at this time, according to the governor’s office.
