‘We’re beaten’ Butler County bar closes with 10 p.m. halt on liquor sales

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A bar and game parlor in the northern Cincinnati suburbs has shut down, possibly for good, due to a new statewide COVID-19-related order halting liquor sales at 10 p.m.
“Quite simply, we’re beaten,” wrote operators of A Game Night in Hamilton on the venue’s Facebook page.
“Every light of hope we’ve shined down this dark tunnel has been extinguished as our government continues to fail to offer the support it promised at the onset of this pandemic.”
They say the mandate took away the most profitable daily hours in a business that has always run on slim margins.
It also comes at a time when customers already are being told not to leave their homes unless necessary.
“We have went out of our way to comply with every mandate, and completely restructured our business TWICE, on the fly, in order to make ends meet and support our community. But gamers, our core group of supporters, have always been a night crowd,” their Facebook post reads.
“Many nights we’ve stayed long past closing time to let our patrons wrap up a hard fought game, whether it’s Drunk Magic: The Gathering, Drunk Dungeons and Dragons, or a simple game of drunk pool. Unfortunately, those days are now past us.”
A Game Knight thanked its supporters including the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce “as they have been infinitely more helpful than either the state or federal government.”
