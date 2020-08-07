9 adoptions, 5 families: One special day in Hamilton County court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Hamilton County judges signed off Friday on nine adoptions involving five families.
“I’m overjoyed. I can’t even put into words,” Amber Humphries, mom to Tiahna, Alexander and Ace.
The kids and their adoptive parents say they considered each other family long before the county made it legal.
Because of COVID-19, the ceremonies had to be somewhat private.
Judge Ralph Winkler says the timing of the adoptions is important.
The courts provided the kids their new names just before the start of the new school year.
Judge Winkler says it helps remove any undue pressure that may occur during a mid-school adoption.
