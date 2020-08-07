2 dead in East Price Hill murder-suicide, police say

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A man and a woman are both dead in an apparent murder-suicide in East Price Hill Friday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.
First responders located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Tashaunna Hammond, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Firefighters transported the second person to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Shadon Furlow, 41, died at the hospital, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Furlow shot Ms. Hammond and then killed himself,” police wrote in a news release.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.