Former orphanage employee indicted on sex charges against underage resident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The former employee of a Tri-State orphanage is now behind bars after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was a resident of the facility.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted 41-year-old Anthony Springs on five counts of sexual battery in July. He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Wednesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office incident reports says it was a coworker who reported Springs to authorities and took the victim to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for an examination.
Springs formerly worked at the Altercrest location of St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Anderson.
According to the indictment, Springs had sex with the victim from February-March of this year.
St. Joesph’s responded to FOX19 NOW’s request for comment with the following statement:
“In our 190 year as a child and family serving agency, our mission and work is to protect children and families who have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect.
“All of our employees go through an intensive background check including a criminal and FBI screening process before they are brought onto our team with zero tolerance for any kind of charge, especially to those we work so hard to protect.
“As part of our work in protecting the children and families we serve, we are mandated reporters and require all of our employees to report any kind of abuse.”
The orphanage would not directly say whether Springs was fired, only that “Anthony Springs does not work at St. Joseph Orphanage.”
Springs, who is being held on a $250,000 bond, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His next court date is Wednesday, Aug. 19.
