Hamilton County a ‘success story’ in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County earned high praise in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s media briefing Friday one day after the state’s public advisory system showed the county had come down from level 3 ‘red’ status to level 2 ‘orange.’
“Hamilton County is really a success story,” DeWine said. “The business community came together, Mayor Cranley, county commissioners, everyone kind of pulled together, got the message out that mask-wearing is vitally important.”
DeWine imposed a mask mandate on Hamilton County July 8 by virtue of it being ‘red’ in the advisory system. (He imposed a statewide mask mandate July 22.)
At the time, Hamilton County was reporting an average of 131 new cases and seven new hospital admissions per day.
As of Aug. 6, when the new advisory data was release, Hamilton County is reporting an average of 43 new cases and two hospitalizations per day.
Other data are trending down in the county as well, including outpatient visits, emergency department admissions, ICU bed occupancy and total new cases per capita.
DeWine credited mask use for the declines.
“The percentage of people wearing masks in Hamilton County went up dramatically, and everybody got behind it,” he said. “So we’ve seen some great results there and we’re very happy about that.”
The virus has also “stabilized” in Ohio as a whole, the governor said.
Friday’s 1,204 new cases are in line with the state’s 21-day average of 1,257.
The day’s 34 new deaths are above the 21-day average of 26, but mortality data appears stable as well. Average deaths has jumped from a low of 16 per day on average in July, but the trend line over the last two weeks is flat.
Current hospitalizations are at a two-week low of 956 in the state and are trending down overall.
The state’s testing positivity rate stands at 5.4 percent.
The concern now, DeWine said, is rural counties where mask use is not as prevalent as it is in the state’s urban centers.
