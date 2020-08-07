New COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Northern Kentucky

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (FOX19) - Two new free drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations will soon be open in Northern Kentucky.
The St. Elizabeth locations are at 25 Atlantic Avenue in Erlanger and 7200 Alexandria Pike in Alexandria.
Tests are now available in Erlanger Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Beginning on Tuesday, August 11, the Alexandria location will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Officials with St. Elizabeth recommend that appointments be made in advance to ease capacity and avoid long waits. Those interested can schedule here.
Tests are free and no physician order is required.
Everyone must wear a mask to the site and will have to self swab.
Hospital officials say that results can be expected in 2-3 days but that may vary depending on volume.
“We wanted to expand access to COVID-19 testing through a seamless process that does not require a physician evaluation,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.
“Our goal is to open avenues to give our community peace of mind and help Northern Kentuckians resume activities in the safest way possible,” said Colvin.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.