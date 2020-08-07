Ohio tax-free weekend starts Friday
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s tax-free weekend gets underway Friday morning and runs through Sunday, offering some relief for all your back-to-school shopping.
It kicks off at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
Here’s a list of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing priced at $75 or less;
- School supplies priced at $20 or less; and
- School instructional material priced at $20 or less.
These are among purchases not eligible for the tax-free holiday:
- Items used in a trade or business
- Accessories like handbags, briefcases, cosmetics, sunglasses or jewelry.
- Protective equipment (masks, glove, cleaning supplies, etc)
- Sporting equipment
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.