Ohio tax-free weekend starts Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s tax-free weekend gets underway Friday morning and runs through Sunday, offering some relief for all your back-to-school shopping.

It kicks off at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Here’s a list of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 or less;

School supplies priced at $20 or less; and

School instructional material priced at $20 or less.

These are among purchases not eligible for the tax-free holiday:

Items used in a trade or business

Accessories like handbags, briefcases, cosmetics, sunglasses or jewelry.

Protective equipment (masks, glove, cleaning supplies, etc)

Sporting equipment

