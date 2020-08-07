Ohio tax-free weekend: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s tax-free weekend is underway Friday morning and runs through Sunday, offering some relief for all your back-to-school shopping.
This year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Expect to wear a mask or facial covering in stores and observe social distancing guidelines, so there may be lines outside some stores.
If you want to avoid all that, you can still get tax-free items when you order items online or on the phone and pick them at the store or have them mailed as long as you pay for your purchases during the tax-free weekend.
Here’s a list of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing priced at $75 or less;
- School supplies priced at $20 or less; and
- School instructional material priced at $20 or less.
These are among purchases not eligible for the tax-free holiday:
- Items used in a trade or business
- Accessories like handbags, briefcases, cosmetics, sunglasses or jewelry.
- Protective equipment (masks, glove, cleaning supplies, etc)
- Sporting equipment
