Police identify victim in East Price Hill deadly assault

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police have identified the victim of a deadly assault in East Price Hill Tuesday night.
Horacio Domingo Perez, 44, was found lying in the 900 block of McPherson Avenue, according to a news release from police.
Officers say Perez was unresponsive and suffering from a head injury.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died from his injuries on Aug. 5, police say.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
