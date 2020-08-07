Quiet Friday evening ahead, temperatures return to the mid 80’s on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get outdoors Friday evening, as skies will remain partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 70′s.
Look for clearing into Saturday morning, as we set up a dry and warmer weekend. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday, to near 90 degrees on Sunday.
Right now it looks like we stay dry through both Saturday and Sunday.
Our next chance of rain arrives Monday, as scattered thunderstorms are back in the forecast early next week.
