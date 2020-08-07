Roebling Bridge will be closed for at least a week, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The John A. Roebling Bridge will be closed for at least a week due to scheduled inspections.
Crews will be working from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. the week of Aug. 10, according to a report from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KTC).
KTC says inspectors will be repelling on the cables and towers to get a hands-on look at the bridge that spans the Ohio River.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, KTC says a lane will be closed; flaggers will be in place from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m.
The pedestrian walkway will remain open throughout the inspection, according to KTC.
Officials say the work is weather dependent and that if needed, inspectors will also be out the week of Aug. 17.
