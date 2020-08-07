Salvation Army, Walmart team up for annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The start of the school year can be a stressful time for families and this year comes with it’s own challenges.
Whether students are attending class online or in the classroom, school supplies plays a critical role in helping them prepare.
The Salvation Army has partnered with Walmart for its annual “Stuff the Bus” Campaign to collect school supplies for students in need.
It started Friday morning and ends Sunday.
During your shopping trip, you pick up a few items off a list that includes pocket folders, notebooks, rulers, pencils, scissors, or anything that you think a child may need to help succeed this year.
After checking out, you then drop off those items at the Salvation Army Collection Bin found in the front of the store.
Here are the participating Walmart stores in the Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky area:
- 7625 Doering Dr., Florence
- 6711 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria
- 3450 Valley Plaza Parkway, Fort Wright
- 1815 E. Ohio Pike, Amelia
- 201 Chamber Dr., Milford
- 2322 Ferguson Rd., Westwood
- 10240 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township
If you would like to donate, but cannot make it out to one of the locations this weekend, donations can also be made through an online Walmart registry.
Items collected will be given to local students in need of supplies by the Salvation Army.
It’s also Ohio’s Tax free weekend, meaning it could be a great time to pick up supplies and give back if you have the means to do so.
For more information visit: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-stuff-the-bus/
