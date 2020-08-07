Suspension Bridge down to single lane Tuesday due to inspections

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for traffic delays on the John A. Roebling Bridge Tuesday due to routine inspections this week, Kentucky state transportation officials say.
Starting Monday, crews will be rappelling on the historic bridge’s cables and towers for a routine inspection, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a news release.
The inspection will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
A traffic lane will close 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, the release states. Flaggers will be in place.
Pedestrian walkways will remain open during the inspection.
Officials say the work is weather-dependent. If necessary, inspectors also will be out the week of Aug. 17.
The bridge carries traffic over the Ohio River between the cities of Covington and Cincinnati.
The John A. Roebling Bridge carries 8,100 vehicles a day on average, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The bridge was opened in 1867.
Correction: A previous version of this story said the bridge would be closed for at least a week.
