UC, Cincinnati State to hold virtual graduation ceremonies this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 isn’t stopping the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati State from creating alternative ways to hold graduation ceremonies.
UC is holding a virtual ceremony for graduates of its doctoral and master degree programs at 6 p.m. Friday and another one for students who earned undergraduate degrees at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cincinnati State will have their virtual commencement at 3 p.m. Sunday.
You can watch it on their website.
Students can pick up free “Cincinnati State 2020 Graduate” yard signs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clifton campus.
Students who would have participated in an in-person commencement ceremony this year are invited to next year’s Commencement ceremony at the Cintas Center.
Communication about the 2021 in-person commencement ceremony will be shared early next year.
