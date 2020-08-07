WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine updates Ohio’s COVID-19 response after testing positive, then negative, for the virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is giving an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
DeWine’s usual Thursday press conference was postponed because he was supposed to be meeting President Trump at a Whirlpool plant in northern Ohio.
The meeting did not happen because a rapid COVID-19 test he took prior to the event came back positive.
The governor’s second test of the day came back negative, according to a release from the governor’s office.
First Lady Fran DeWine and other members of DeWine’s staff have also tested negative, the release says.
DeWine said he is not tested regularly because he has never shown symptoms.
