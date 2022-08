CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spanning six states and 690 miles, the World’s Longest Yard Sale is officially here.

Thursday through Sunday, people will be shopping up and down US 127 in Kentucky and Ohio in search of a great bargain.

The entire yard sale runs from Alabama to Michigan.

Plan yard sale strategy now by checking out the Yardsalers 101 guide.

