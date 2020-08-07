World’s longest yard sale through Kentucky and Ohio this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You may notice some increased traffic on US 127 through Kentucky and Ohio this weekend. You may also notice some great bargains on the same road thanks to the 127 Yard Sale.
Billed as the world’s longest, the yard sale runs from Alabama to Michigan, covering 690 miles!
People like Allison Shaw are looking for bargains this weekend. Shaw is out for baby clothes and toys for her grand kids, but she’s also excited to meet new people
“I love being out talking to strangers you know,” Shaw said.
Kirsten Heyob looks forward to getting rid of stuff each year. She’s setup in a parking lot in Elsmere, Ky. with several other people wanting to get rid of their used goods.
“I used to be the shopper, now I’m the shopee!” exclaimed Heyob. “So I get rid of lots of stuff and I make money. Last year we made over $1,000, and he made close to $100.”
Heading south on US 127 front lawns are transformed into a picker’s paradises.
Some FOX19 NOW spoke to say the pandemic has impacted the yard sale this year.
“There just aren’t as many spots,” says Shaw, “And people just don’t want to go out with the virus.”
The health department recommends using face masks, sanitizer, social distancing and only touching things you plan to buy.
The yard sale continues Saturday and Sunday from dawn to dusk.
