Crystal Rogers: FBI on day 3 of investigations on boyfriend’s family farm

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are on day three, searching on Brooks Houck’s family farm for any signs of where Crystal Rogers could be.
Agents have tents set up on the property where operations continue. The disappearance of Crystal Rogers still has the community worried, whether people knew her personally or not.
Passing through the rest of town, businesses and homes have signs posted asking for the mother of five kids to return safely.
“This is our community, its all family,” Wendel Eby said.
Eby is the manager of Buzick’s Lumber Store. He said the owners have put up the signs to show their solidarity with Rogers’ family after Crystal’s disappearance.
The fact that she hasn’t been found yet, stuns the community
“I don’t know how I would’ve been able to handle it,” Eby said. “Crystal’s mother has been spectacular through it all.”
On July 23, human remains were found on the embankment in a wooded, secluded area in Nelson County.
WAVE 3 News obtained new drone video that shows where the remains are believed to have been found. There is a gaping hole on the side of the embankment.
On Friday, the FBI took Rogers’ car out of the storage unit. The car was originally found on Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, purse, wallet all inside.
The hunt to find her has not let up. Eby said he and other people in the community won’t let her name disappear until the family gets answers.
“I hope they have enough evidence to find who it is and make justice due,” Eby said.
