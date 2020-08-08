FC Cincinnati announces 6 game season continuation slate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati will continue its season this month with games at Nippert Stadium as Major League Soccer unveiled its plans for the continuation of the 2020 regular season.
The league released a six match schedule for all of its teams that will include every team playing three home games and three away games in just over three weeks.
FC Cincinnati will return to play with a game against D.C. United on Aug. 21 at Nippert Stadium. The team will play a home-and-home series against the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC.
Fans will not be permitted inside the premises for the first home match against D.C. United.
Additional information regarding the following home matches will be announced in the near future.
