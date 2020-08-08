Gov. Beshear: ‘We simply need to do better,’ 801 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear’s office released an update on Saturday with newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Beshear confirmed 801 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 29 of those cases being children aged 5 or younger.
“Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” Beshear said. “I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”
The governor also mentioned that the positivity rate was one of the highest tested in months, with a 6.02 percent rate reported on Saturday.
“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” Beshear said.
The number of deaths has also risen from Friday’s reports, with 8 new deaths confirmed on Saturday. 772 total Kentuckians have died due to the virus.
“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” Beshear said.
As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 COVID-19 tests administered in Kentucky. 8,647 Kentuckians total have recovered so far from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
